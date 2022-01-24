Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Illumina by 1,180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of ILMN opened at $365.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $1,237,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total transaction of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

