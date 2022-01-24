Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Amundi acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,675,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,097 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,908,000 after buying an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 786,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,627,000 after purchasing an additional 459,322 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $55.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.84 and a 52-week high of $58.16.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.95.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

