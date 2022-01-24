Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 225 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 75,284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,702 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,736 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,629 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $112.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,325 shares of company stock worth $1,894,557 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

