Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 4,586 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 20,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,763,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,711,000 after acquiring an additional 105,459 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $9,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

