Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after buying an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after buying an additional 87,999 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $145,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 488,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

