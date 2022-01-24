Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.70.

Several research firms have commented on BNDSF. Morgan Stanley cut Banco de Sabadell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

OTCMKTS BNDSF traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $0.88.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.