Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Banco Santander from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a €3.40 ($3.86) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($4.94) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.43) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.79 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a 12-month low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a 12-month high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

