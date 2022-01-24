Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys New Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,063,499,000 after buying an additional 197,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,112,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,380,000 after purchasing an additional 121,818 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.78.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $134.78 on Monday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.89 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

