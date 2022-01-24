Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $836,000 Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5,732.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after purchasing an additional 628,329 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $116,141,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,084,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,796,000 after acquiring an additional 243,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,348,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,566,277,000 after acquiring an additional 232,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD opened at $282.47 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

