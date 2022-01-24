Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 12,198 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,198 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $4,249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 455,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,665,000 after buying an additional 92,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 82.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.17 on Monday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $48.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.474 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

