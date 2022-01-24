Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 17,003 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,544 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,003 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average is $67.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $89.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

