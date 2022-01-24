Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 42,315 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 42,315 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after buying an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,996,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,589.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,997,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,025,000 after buying an additional 1,879,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,418,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,630,000 after buying an additional 1,547,786 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $111.78 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

