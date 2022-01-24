Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,349,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170,449 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $142,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.0% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. 1,388,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,888,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.51. The company has a market cap of $354.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

