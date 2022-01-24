Bank of Nova Scotia Has $120.91 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,238,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 133,909 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.05% of Verizon Communications worth $120,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 119.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,789 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,833,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,407,781 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,320,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,563 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $53.16 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.65. The firm has a market cap of $223.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.87.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

