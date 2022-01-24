Bank of Nova Scotia Has $66.60 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 114.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 574,113 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Southern were worth $66,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock worth $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO stock opened at $67.81 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

