Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,356 Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,117,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.80% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $88,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,808,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,107,000 after buying an additional 733,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 117.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,672,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,267 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,750,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,439,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.

KL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

