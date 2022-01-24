Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 12,684 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $86,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Broadcom by 10.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 5.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $533.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

