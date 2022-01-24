Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock Holdings Increased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 123.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,350. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.67. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Raymond James upped their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.