Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

Get Bankinter alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.26.

Bankinter stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 42.16%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bankinter (BKNIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.