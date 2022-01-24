BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.26 and last traded at $42.12. 3,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 910,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of BankUnited from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BankUnited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,285,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,402,000 after purchasing an additional 136,636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BankUnited by 2.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

