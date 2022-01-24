Barclays Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $55.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

NYSE:DTM opened at $49.09 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.00.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DT Midstream will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

