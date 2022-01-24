Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 625

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pearson to a hold rating and set a GBX 590 ($8.05) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 708.33 ($9.66).

LON:PSON opened at GBX 659 ($8.99) on Thursday. Pearson has a twelve month low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($12.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.04. The firm has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

