Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 31.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 924,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,962 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 408,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $188.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a current ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $160.91 and a one year high of $288.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. The business had revenue of $53.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,158 shares of company stock worth $176,768 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

