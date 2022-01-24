Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $400,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $512,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth about $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Acceptance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $546.66 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $322.34 and a 12-month high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $639.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.43. The company has a current ratio of 21.99, a quick ratio of 21.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.95, for a total transaction of $17,223,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total value of $1,554,393.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,529 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,332 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

