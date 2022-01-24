Barclays PLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Timken by 4.0% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 6.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Timken by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Timken by 3.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.33.

NYSE TKR opened at $68.72 on Monday. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $62.96 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

