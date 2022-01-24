Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($95.51) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 252.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($39.30) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,460 ($33.57) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,482 ($47.51).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,984.50 ($27.08) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,199.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,391.90. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 1,979 ($27.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

