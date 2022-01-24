Barings LLC Buys 5,207 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,370 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $664.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $487.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $232.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $594.97 and its 200 day moving average is $617.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,379 shares of company stock worth $4,582,486. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

