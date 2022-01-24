Barings LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Barings LLC lessened its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,254 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.44% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $9,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 189.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,471,000 after purchasing an additional 512,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,878,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,288,000 after purchasing an additional 257,469 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,634,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,710 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 117,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,105,000.

Shares of IYF stock opened at $84.38 on Monday. iShares US Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $91.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.56.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

