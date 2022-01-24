Barings LLC Has $70.09 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $70,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 13,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG opened at $159.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.89. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.