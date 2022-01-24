Barings LLC Purchases 11,822 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Barings LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in JD.com by 2.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 7.0% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.11.

JD opened at $71.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

