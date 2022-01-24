Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.89 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a total market cap of $32.18 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00020793 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000776 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 106,189,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

