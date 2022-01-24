Bellwether Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 37,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 364,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,896,000 after purchasing an additional 262,560 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,145,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 183,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.08.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $163.54 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.30 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.16. The stock has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

