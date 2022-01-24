Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) a GBX 935 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.76) price target on Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.64. The company has a market cap of £515.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.60).
About Tate & Lyle
