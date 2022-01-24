Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) a GBX 935 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 935 ($12.76) price target on Tate & Lyle (LON:BD15) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.53) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.64. The company has a market cap of £515.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.01, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 117 ($1.60).

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.