Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CW. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $137.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.51. Curtiss-Wright has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $142.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $620.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.94 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total transaction of $1,396,896.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.