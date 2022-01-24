Berenberg Bank Boosts Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Price Target to GBX 350

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 340 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.78) in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:ECEL opened at GBX 267 ($3.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £298.89 million and a P/E ratio of 14.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Eurocell has a 1-year low of GBX 204 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 290 ($3.96).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

