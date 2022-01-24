Berenberg Bank Increases Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,045

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 970 ($13.24) to GBX 1,045 ($14.26) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($12.14) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,041 ($14.20) to GBX 1,027 ($14.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,023.40 ($13.96).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 943.80 ($12.88) on Friday. Hiscox has a twelve month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,010 ($13.78). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 875.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 876.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.38.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

