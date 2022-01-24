Berenberg Bank Raises Beazley (LON:BEZ) Price Target to GBX 600

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 490 ($6.69) to GBX 600 ($8.19) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.25) to GBX 495 ($6.75) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 462 ($6.30) to GBX 531 ($7.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 467.67 ($6.38).

Shares of BEZ stock opened at GBX 495.70 ($6.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 439.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 404.54. Beazley has a 1 year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 499.50 ($6.82).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

