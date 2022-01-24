Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 590 ($8.05) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pearson from GBX 570 ($7.78) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Pearson from GBX 585 ($7.98) to GBX 625 ($8.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.69) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.33 ($9.66).

Shares of PSON opened at GBX 659 ($8.99) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £4.99 billion and a PE ratio of 17.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 608.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 695.04. Pearson has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 909 ($12.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

