Berenberg Bank Reiterates “CHF 500.40” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Berenberg Bank set a CHF 500.40 target price on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZURN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 target price on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HSBC set a CHF 492 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 400 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 459.58.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.