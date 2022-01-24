Berry Street Capital Management LLP Acquires Shares of 1,450,000 GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,000. GreenSky accounts for approximately 2.5% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned about 0.79% of GreenSky as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. GreenSky, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $12.63.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other GreenSky news, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 99,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,612.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,033. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

