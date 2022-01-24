Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $1.83 Million in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 71.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Alteryx by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alteryx by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.