Berry Street Capital Management LLP Invests $4.76 Million in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,760,000. Intersect ENT makes up about 0.7% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

XENT stock opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $907.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 151.36% and a negative net margin of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

