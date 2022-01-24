BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Holdings Cut by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.05. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.34%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

