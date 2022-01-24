BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Position Increased by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $56,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $64,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 63.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP opened at $63.17 on Monday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.75) to GBX 2,300 ($31.38) in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $620.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

