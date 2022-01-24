BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $49,593.00

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, BHPCoin has traded 42.2% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $49,593.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

