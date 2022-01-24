Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

BILI stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $157.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.10.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bilibili by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 695,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,749,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

