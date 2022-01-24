Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $244.00 Price Target at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BIIB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $249.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $220.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1 year low of $217.10 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Biogen by 1,004.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Biogen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

