Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.

BIIB stock opened at $220.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after buying an additional 488,764 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after buying an additional 399,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

