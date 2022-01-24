Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at SVB Leerink

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.75.
BIIB stock opened at $220.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $238.85 and a 200 day moving average of $284.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 52 week low of $217.10 and a 52 week high of $468.55.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
