Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark Sells 9,375 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $110.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.53. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.