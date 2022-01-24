Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $26,203.44 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0437 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

